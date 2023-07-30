Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins meet Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Tigers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 98 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 411 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.250 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (1-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing two hits.

In four starts this season, Skubal has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

In four appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Johan Oviedo 8/4/2023 Rays - Home Matt Manning Taj Bradley 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Reese Olson - 8/6/2023 Rays - Home - -

