On Sunday, July 30, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (56-49) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (47-58) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The contest's total has been listed at 7 runs.

Tigers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.22 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 31 out of the 48 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 21-5 (winning 80.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 2-5 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (40.5%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 24 of 53 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

