Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .230/.308/.408 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 47 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .223/.263/.329 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Luzardo has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 23 7.0 4 1 1 13 2 at Cardinals Jul. 17 4.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 6.1 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 6.0 5 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Jun. 29 6.1 3 0 0 9 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI (146 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .381/.429/.478 so far this season.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .240/.331/.485 so far this season.

Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a walk.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.