Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .195 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with multiple hits six times (10.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (6.9%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 58 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .143 AVG .238 .268 OBP .326 .186 SLG .417 3 XBH 7 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 28/12 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings