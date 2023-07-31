Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .195 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with multiple hits six times (10.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (6.9%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 58 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.143
|AVG
|.238
|.268
|OBP
|.326
|.186
|SLG
|.417
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|28/12
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- France (6-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
