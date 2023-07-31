The Houston Astros (59-47) will rely on Kyle Tucker when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) at Minute Maid Park on Monday, July 31. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Astros (-175). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (6-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 7.16 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 40, or 58%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have gone 20-10 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those games.

The Guardians have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +145 moneyline underdog.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+270)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

