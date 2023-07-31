Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (111) this season while batting .311 with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Naylor will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 64 of 95 games this year (67.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (35.8%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Naylor has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this year (41 of 95), with two or more RBI 20 times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 33.7% of his games this year (32 of 95), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.305
|AVG
|.317
|.342
|OBP
|.358
|.475
|SLG
|.539
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|48
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.87 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
