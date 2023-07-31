On Monday, Myles Straw (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

In 58.3% of his games this year (60 of 103), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has not homered in his 103 games this season.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 15.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 2.9% of his games.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .201 AVG .264 .267 OBP .333 .270 SLG .319 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 9 39/15 K/BB 39/18 2 SB 10

Astros Pitching Rankings