Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Myles Straw (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (60 of 103), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not homered in his 103 games this season.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 15.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 2.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.201
|AVG
|.264
|.267
|OBP
|.333
|.270
|SLG
|.319
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|39/15
|K/BB
|39/18
|2
|SB
|10
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
