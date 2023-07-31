The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Kwan has had a hit in 72 of 104 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits 34 times (32.7%).

He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 104), and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .264 AVG .290 .354 OBP .346 .365 SLG .410 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 23 32/27 K/BB 20/19 7 SB 7

