The United States vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 1
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A Group E matchup between the United States and Portugal, their third and final contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, begins at 3:00 AM ET on August 1 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
The game is on FOX US,Fox Sports 1, if you're looking for how to watch.
How to Watch the United States vs. Portugal
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
The United States Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Vietnam
|July 21
|W 3-0
|Home
|Netherlands
|July 26
|D 1-1
|Home
|Portugal
|August 1
|-
|Away
United States' Recent Performance
- The United States' last game was a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, taking 10 shots and outshooting by seven.
- The United States was led by Lindsey Horan, who scored her team's only goal versus .
- The United States' Sophia Smith two goals and one assist in two Women's World Cup games.
- So far in two Women's World Cup games, Horan has tallied two goals.
- Rose Lavelle has not scored but has one assist during Women's World Cup matches.
United States' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Alyssa Naeher #1
- Ashley Sanchez #2
- Sofia Huerta #3
- Naomi Girma #4
- Kelley O'Hara #5
- Lynn Williams #6
- Alyssa Thompson #7
- Julie Ertz #8
- Savannah DeMelo #9
- Lindsey Horan #10
- Sophia Smith #11
- Alana Cook #12
- Alex Morgan #13
- Emily Sonnett #14
- Megan Rapinoe #15
- Rose Lavelle #16
- Andi Sullivan #17
- Casey Murphy #18
- Crystal Dunn #19
- Trinity Rodman #20
- Aubrey Kingsbury #21
- Kristie Mewis #22
- Emily Fox #23
Portugal Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Netherlands
|July 23
|L 1-0
|Away
|Vietnam
|July 27
|W 2-0
|Home
|United States
|August 1
|-
|Home
Portugal's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on July 27, Portugal claimed a 2-0 win against Vietnam. Portugal outshot Vietnam 28 to five.
- For Portugal, Francisca Nazareth and Telma Encarnacao each scored a goal.
- In Women's World Cup, Encarnacao has collected one goal (in two matches) and one assist for Portugal.
- Lucia Alves has not scored, but does have one assist for Portugal in Women's World Cup.
- In two Women's World Cup matches, Nazareth has one goal.
Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Ines Pereira #1
- Catarina Amado #2
- Lucia Alves #3
- Silvia Rebelo #4
- Joana Marchao #5
- Andreia Jacinto #6
- Ana Rute #7
- Andreia Norton #8
- Ana Borges #9
- Jessica Silva #10
- Tatiana Pinto #11
- Patricia Morais #12
- Fatima Pinto #13
- Dolores Silva #14
- Carole Costa #15
- Diana Silva #16
- Ana Seica #17
- Carolina Mendes #18
- Diana Gomes #19
- Francisca Nazareth #20
- Ana Capeta #21
- Rute Costa #22
- Telma Encarnacao #23
