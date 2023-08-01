Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .209 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 29 of 64 games this season (45.3%), including nine multi-hit games (14.1%).
- He has homered in five games this year (7.8%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 13 games this season (20.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.206
|AVG
|.211
|.260
|OBP
|.351
|.299
|SLG
|.367
|5
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|15
|25/7
|K/BB
|25/20
|2
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 48th, 1.347 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 39th.
