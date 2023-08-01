Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .139 with five doubles and four walks.
- In 30.8% of his 39 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 39 games this season.
- In four games this season (10.3%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 39 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.109
|AVG
|.161
|.146
|OBP
|.197
|.130
|SLG
|.226
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
