After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .139 with five doubles and four walks.

In 30.8% of his 39 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 39 games this season.

In four games this season (10.3%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 39 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .109 AVG .161 .146 OBP .197 .130 SLG .226 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings