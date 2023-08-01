Two sliding teams meet when the Indiana Fever (6-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (6-18) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Fever will look to halt a four-game losing run versus the Mercury, who have lost three straight.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Mercury

The 80.6 points per game Indiana puts up are only 3.8 fewer points than Phoenix gives up (84.4).

This season, Indiana has a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

The Fever have a 3-10 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 43.9% from the field.

Indiana shoots 32.2% from deep, three% lower than the 35.2% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Fever are 3-6 when they shoot better than 35.2% from distance.

Indiana and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Indiana averaging 3.8 more rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance