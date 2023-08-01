The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .209 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

In 42.4% of his 59 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in four games this year (6.8%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In four games this year (6.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 59 games (22.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .143 AVG .261 .268 OBP .343 .186 SLG .432 3 XBH 7 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 28/12 K/BB 29/11 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings