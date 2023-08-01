Tuesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (60-47) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (53-54) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (8-7) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have won in 17, or 40.5%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (444 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule