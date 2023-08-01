How to Watch the Guardians vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker ready for the second of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 82 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 444 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Gavin Williams (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in four scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Williams has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Touki Toussaint
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-2
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|-
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
