The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker ready for the second of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 82 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 444 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Gavin Williams (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in four scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williams has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 7/30/2023 White Sox W 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard - 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu

