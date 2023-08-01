When the Houston Astros (60-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-54) square of at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, August 1, Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros, while the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +150. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 70 times and won 41, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 19-9 (winning 67.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Houston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (40.5%) in those contests.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+250) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

