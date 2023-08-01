On Tuesday, Josh Bell (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .233.

In 63.9% of his games this year (62 of 97), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (38.1%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (9.3%).

In 22.7% of his games this season (22 of 97), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .240 AVG .227 .314 OBP .322 .371 SLG .395 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

