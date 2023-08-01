Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- .256 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .308 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 64 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 42.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.305
|AVG
|.311
|.342
|OBP
|.355
|.475
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|48
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (8-7) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
