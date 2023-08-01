On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .272 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Vierling will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this year (49 of 82), with at least two hits 21 times (25.6%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 82), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.5% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .227 AVG .310 .311 OBP .355 .318 SLG .456 8 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/15 K/BB 35/10 3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings