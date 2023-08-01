On Tuesday, Miguel Cabrera (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .251 with 12 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 37 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games.

He has scored in 12 of 61 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .260 AVG .242 .339 OBP .327 .354 SLG .303 7 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 8 26/12 K/BB 18/12 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings