Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Miguel Cabrera (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .251 with 12 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 37 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 12 of 61 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.260
|AVG
|.242
|.339
|OBP
|.327
|.354
|SLG
|.303
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|26/12
|K/BB
|18/12
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Pirates allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (4-11) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.60), 47th in WHIP (1.347), and 39th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
