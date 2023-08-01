Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- In 61 of 104 games this year (58.7%) Straw has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 104 games this season.
- In 17 games this year (16.3%), Straw has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (2.9%) he had two or more.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.201
|AVG
|.265
|.267
|OBP
|.332
|.270
|SLG
|.319
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|2
|SB
|10
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (8-7) takes the mound for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
