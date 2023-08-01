Nick Maton and his .360 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has seven doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks while batting .170.

Maton has gotten a hit in 32 of 83 games this year (38.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (8.4%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this year (22.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 26 of 83 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .144 AVG .195 .281 OBP .301 .198 SLG .381 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 10 RBI 19 32/20 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings