Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (.240 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (19.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.226
|AVG
|.184
|.273
|OBP
|.200
|.290
|SLG
|.286
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (8-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
