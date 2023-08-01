The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .307 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

In 75.7% of his games this season (53 of 70), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (31.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has driven home a run in 20 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .364 AVG .254 .413 OBP .335 .538 SLG .399 13 XBH 11 4 HR 4 12 RBI 12 41/11 K/BB 43/16 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings