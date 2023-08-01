Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.406) and total hits (91) this season.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (63 of 104), with at least two hits 24 times (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (41 of 104), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 104 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.219
|AVG
|.238
|.318
|OBP
|.296
|.353
|SLG
|.452
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|54/25
|K/BB
|54/18
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.60), 47th in WHIP (1.347), and 39th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
