The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

In 69.5% of his games this season (73 of 105), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (32.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1% of his plate appearances.

In 25 games this year (23.8%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .264 AVG .291 .354 OBP .347 .365 SLG .409 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 32/27 K/BB 20/20 7 SB 7

