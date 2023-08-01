Tuesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) versus the Detroit Tigers (47-59) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (4-11) to the mound, while Matt Manning (3-2) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have won in 34, or 40%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 30 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (417 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule