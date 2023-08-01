How to Watch the Tigers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Bryan Reynolds for continued success at the plate when they square off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 98 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 417 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.255 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matt Manning (3-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Manning has made seven starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|L 6-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Beau Brieske
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Johan Oviedo
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Joe Ryan
