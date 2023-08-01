Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (47-59) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 1, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total has been set in the contest.

Tigers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (4-11, 4.60 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-2, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Tigers' game against the Pirates but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Javier Báez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 55.6% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (40%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 30 of 76 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Nick Maton 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.