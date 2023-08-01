Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Zach McKinstry (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .313.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 98), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has an RBI in 18 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.8%), including three games with multiple runs (3.1%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.247
|AVG
|.229
|.325
|OBP
|.300
|.380
|SLG
|.346
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|33/17
|K/BB
|38/15
|6
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.60), 47th in WHIP (1.347), and 39th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
