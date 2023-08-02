Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on August 2 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .240.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 72 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.240
|AVG
|.241
|.264
|OBP
|.286
|.421
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|27/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, July 23 -- the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
