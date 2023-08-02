Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Astros Player Props
|Guardians vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Astros
|Guardians vs Astros Odds
|Guardians vs Astros Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 25 of 60 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (11.7%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 60), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (6.7%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 60 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.143
|AVG
|.253
|.268
|OBP
|.333
|.186
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|28/12
|K/BB
|30/11
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Blanco gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.