The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 25 of 60 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (11.7%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 60), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (6.7%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 60 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .143 AVG .253 .268 OBP .333 .186 SLG .418 3 XBH 7 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 28/12 K/BB 30/11 1 SB 0

