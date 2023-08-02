Guardians vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (61-47) and the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 2.
The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-2) for the Astros and Tanner Bibee (7-2) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
- The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (444 total), Cleveland is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|W 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|L 2-0
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|August 5
|White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|August 6
|White Sox
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs TBA
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.