Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (61-47) and the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 2.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-2) for the Astros and Tanner Bibee (7-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

SportsNet SW

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (444 total), Cleveland is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule