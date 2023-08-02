The Houston Astros (61-47) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.11 ERA).

Guardians vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.11 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Bibee is aiming to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Bibee will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (7-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.33), 27th in WHIP (1.194), and 31st in K/9 (8.6).

Cristian Javier vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .251 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.382) and 82 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in one game, and they have gone 7-for-21 with four doubles and four RBI over five innings.

