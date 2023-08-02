Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor leads Cleveland with 111 hits, batting .308 this season with 40 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Naylor has recorded a hit in 64 of 96 games this season (66.7%), including 34 multi-hit games (35.4%).
  • He has homered in 14.6% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Naylor has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 20 of them (20.8%).
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (32 of 96), with two or more runs eight times (8.3%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 49
.305 AVG .311
.342 OBP .355
.475 SLG .530
16 XBH 24
7 HR 8
31 RBI 48
30/12 K/BB 27/12
2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Blanco will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old righty.
