Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .254 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 35 of 64 games this year (54.7%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (29.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.324
|AVG
|.189
|.378
|OBP
|.260
|.480
|SLG
|.432
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|22
|23/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Bido (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 23, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
