Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .269 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 59.0% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (19.3%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30.1% of his games this season (25 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.227
|AVG
|.302
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.318
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/15
|K/BB
|37/10
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.45 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 23, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.