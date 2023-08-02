Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .233 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (17.1%).
- In 105 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (16.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (2.9%).
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.201
|AVG
|.261
|.267
|OBP
|.327
|.270
|SLG
|.314
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|2
|SB
|10
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Blanco will start for the Astros, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
