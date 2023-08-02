The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .233 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (17.1%).

In 105 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (16.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (2.9%).

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .201 AVG .261 .267 OBP .327 .270 SLG .314 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 39/15 K/BB 40/18 2 SB 10

