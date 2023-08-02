The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

In 68.9% of his games this season (73 of 106), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (32.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (23.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 50.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .264 AVG .287 .354 OBP .343 .365 SLG .404 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 32/27 K/BB 21/20 7 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings