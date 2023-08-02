Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- In 68.9% of his games this season (73 of 106), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (32.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (23.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 50.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.264
|AVG
|.287
|.354
|OBP
|.343
|.365
|SLG
|.404
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|32/27
|K/BB
|21/20
|7
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Blanco will start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
