Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) and the Detroit Tigers (47-60) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (2-1) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Tigers have been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

This season Detroit has won eight of its 16 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Detroit has scored 418 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule