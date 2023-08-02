Osvaldo Bido will look to slow down Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers when they take on his Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Tigers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 55.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-8).

Detroit has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-48-4 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-30 25-30 19-27 28-32 38-41 9-18

