Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (57-52) and Houston Astros (62-48) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (2-5, 7.49 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 43, or 59.7%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 28-18 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 521 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have won in 13, or 38.2%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, New York has won five of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (471 total, 4.3 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 30 Rays L 8-2 Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell July 31 Guardians W 7-3 J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard August 1 Guardians W 2-0 Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt August 4 @ Yankees - Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino August 5 @ Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 6 @ Yankees - Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer

Yankees Schedule