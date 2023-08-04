Fever vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, August 4, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (19-7) hit the court against the Indiana Fever (7-19) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Sun matchup.
Fever vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-350
|+250
Fever vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Fever have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Indiana is 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Sun's 25 games have gone over the point total.
- Fever games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this year.
