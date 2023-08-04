Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- batting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .206.
- In 26 of 61 games this year (42.6%) Arias has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has had at least one RBI in 8.2% of his games this season (five of 61), with more than one RBI three times (4.9%).
- In 13 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.143
|AVG
|.253
|.268
|OBP
|.330
|.186
|SLG
|.421
|3
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|8
|28/12
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.59 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
