Gabriel Arias -- batting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .206.

In 26 of 61 games this year (42.6%) Arias has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (11.5%).

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has had at least one RBI in 8.2% of his games this season (five of 61), with more than one RBI three times (4.9%).

In 13 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .143 AVG .253 .268 OBP .330 .186 SLG .421 3 XBH 8 0 HR 4 0 RBI 8 28/12 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings