Logan Allen and Mike Clevinger are the projected starters when the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox square off on Friday at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+135). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 32-23 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.2% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 11-8 (winning 57.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-59-4 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have collected a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 25-32 22-17 31-39 36-34 17-22

