Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (53-56) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at Progressive Field on Friday, August 4, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-165). An 8-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (4-4, 3.70 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (4-4, 3.59 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 55 times and won 32, or 58.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 11-8 (57.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

