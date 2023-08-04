Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox matchup at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.357/.499 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 48 walks and 38 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.347/.382 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 29
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 109 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .267/.320/.551 slash line on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 93 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 58 runs.
- He's slashed .246/.315/.421 so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
