The Cleveland Guardians (53-56) and Chicago White Sox (43-67) both enter Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Guardians have dropped three straight, the White Sox four in a row.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (4-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (4-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-4, 3.70 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-4, 3.59 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (4-4) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 15 games.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Allen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Logan Allen vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with 450 runs scored this season. They have a .236 batting average this campaign with 120 home runs (20th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 22-for-72 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in 17 2/3 innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 3.59 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Clevinger has recorded three quality starts this season.

Clevinger is trying to record his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Mike Clevinger vs. Guardians

He will match up with a Guardians offense that ranks 15th in the league with 931 total hits (on a .250 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .381 (27th in the league) with 82 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Clevinger has thrown 11 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out eight.

