Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (53-56) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (4-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (4-4).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 32 (58.2%) of those contests.

This season Cleveland has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 446 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule