Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (53-56) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (4-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (4-4).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 32 (58.2%) of those contests.
- This season Cleveland has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 446 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|W 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|L 2-0
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Ronel Blanco
|August 4
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|August 5
|White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|August 6
|White Sox
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs TBA
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
