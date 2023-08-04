Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks while batting .233.
- In 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%) Straw has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- In 105 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In 16.2% of his games this year, Straw has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.201
|AVG
|.261
|.267
|OBP
|.327
|.270
|SLG
|.314
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|2
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 3.59 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
